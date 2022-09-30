WPP’s Wunderman Thompson retains Samsung CRM

0 Shares Share

WPP rather underwhelmed investors when it reported its quarterly and half year numbers (the next lot should be coming through in a few weeks) although Mark Read’s marcoms giant inched ahead.

Hanging on to business is just as important as winning it and it will be a relief that WPP’s Wunderman Thompson has been reappointed to Samsung’s European CRM account, another sign that the Wunderman bit, which Read ran before being elevated to the CEO role, is still motoring.

Wunderman Thompson has been Samsung’s agency of record across CRM since 2017 and will continue to work across the spectrum with an emphasis on first party data as a cookieless future creeps up.

Samsung director of data driven marketing & technology Ihab Moawad says: “We’re delighted to continue to work with Wunderman Thompson, a team and agency who continually surprise us and push us forward. Through the (pitch) process they demonstrated real craft in bringing together both to create a connected journey that we believe will provide real value to our customers.”

Wunderman Thompson UK CEO Pip Hulbert says: “Continuing our work with Samsung means a huge amount to us, it’s testament to the strong relationship we’ve developed and the challenges we’ve helped to solve so far.”