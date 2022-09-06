Don't Miss

Wonderhood Studios goes on a fishy house tour for Made.com debut

Posted by: Emma Hall

Online furniture retailer Made.com is putting its faith in Wonderhood Studios to help reverse its fortunes with a new pan-European campaign that claims the brand is “Never Ordinary.”

This first manifestation of the new idea follows a man on a surreal trip through his date’s home as he searches for the bathroom and instead finds a whole alternative world of interiors.

Made.com is investing in marketing despite ongoing financial troubles: its shares have fallen 90% in the last year thanks to inflation and the crash in tech-related stocks. The campaign will run across the UK, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Not sure if it’ll be enough to reverse the decline and flog products, but it’s certainly memorable.

MAA creative scale: 6

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

