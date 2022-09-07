Don't Miss

Wendy Clark on way out as Dentsu brings International back in house

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, Media, News 1 hour ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

CEO Wendy Clark is, indeed, leaving Dentsu International – on December 31 as the Japan-owned ad giant moves to “one management team.” Her job, it says, is being “discontinued.”

From January 2023 Dentsu Group Inc. CEO Hiroshi Igarashi will run the agency’s four regions including the three that reported the Clark. Dentsu International’s agencies currently include Dentsu Creative (the former Mcgarrybowen), Carat, iProspect and performance marketer Merkle. Dentsu International came into being when Dentsu bought Aegis Group, the formerly quoted owner of the Carat media agency.

No official word for Clark yet (she’s there until December after all) although the parting seems relatively amicable. One employee of DI earned £13.5m in the past year so that may be a considerable sweetener.

Dentsu is a notoriously opaque and bureaucratic organisation in Japan. It’s hard to see how this loss of (relative) independence will help the international operation.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.