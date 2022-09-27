Warlingo turns table on marketing terms to aid Ukraine

0 Shares Share

Many years ago there was a magazine called Campaign, which confused everybody. What was it about? I thought it was about fleet Street or something when I went to work there only to be highly confused when the first plash I saw was about a company called Geers Gross (I subsequently learned it was an ad agency.)

The terminology could have come from Sandhurst: campaigns, launches, guerilla, executions and assaults. One of the first (not interesting) tales I had to report was about someone or other “launching meatballs in Colchester.” The old town hadn’t seen so much action since Boudicca.

Such terminology is now a staple of marketing and a new site Warlingo by RXM Creative for humanitarian organisation Razom is trying to keep the war in Ukraine top of mind by inviting all these armchair generals to support Ukraine causes by donating every time they use such a term.

RXM Creative detects how many war terms a website is using, then suggests donating an equivalent amount to a suggested charity organization.

RXM co-founder and creative director Raul Mandru says: “It’s an opportunity to pause and reflect on how many military terms we use in daily business language and how that affects company culture. We want to inspire the creative industry to be proactive about Ukraine and use all their brilliant brain power to fight for democracy.”