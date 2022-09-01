Don't Miss

Virgin Active is fit for everyone in “It all counts” campaign

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 13 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

BigSmall, the agency founded by former WCRS (now House 337) CEO Matt Edwards, has won a place on the Virgin roster and launched a new campaign for its fitness chain, Virgin Active, which aims to make the gym more approachable.

September is apparently a peak month for gym sign-ups, although there are unlikely to be many people looking to up their monthly outgoings right now.

Caroline Macklin, head of brand at Virgin Active said “For many people, joining a gym can feel a little intimidating. With our new ‘It All Counts’ idea we’re on a mission to show people that Virgin Active’s health clubs are for everyone, no matter what their age, motivation or level of fitness.”

Matt Edwards, partner at BigSmall said “Virgin is a brand that any agency would kill to work on. We’ve enjoyed every minute of the project, especially those spent in the luxury spas in the name of background research.”

MAA creative scale: 6.5

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.