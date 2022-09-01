Virgin Active is fit for everyone in “It all counts” campaign

BigSmall, the agency founded by former WCRS (now House 337) CEO Matt Edwards, has won a place on the Virgin roster and launched a new campaign for its fitness chain, Virgin Active, which aims to make the gym more approachable.

September is apparently a peak month for gym sign-ups, although there are unlikely to be many people looking to up their monthly outgoings right now.

Caroline Macklin, head of brand at Virgin Active said “For many people, joining a gym can feel a little intimidating. With our new ‘It All Counts’ idea we’re on a mission to show people that Virgin Active’s health clubs are for everyone, no matter what their age, motivation or level of fitness.”

Matt Edwards, partner at BigSmall said “Virgin is a brand that any agency would kill to work on. We’ve enjoyed every minute of the project, especially those spent in the luxury spas in the name of background research.”

MAA creative scale: 6.5