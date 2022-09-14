Don't Miss

Under Armour produces best use of Tom Brady contender – thanks to Morgan Freeman

Posted by: Stephen Foster

Under Armour has run some striking campaigns in the past – most notably through Droga5 New York – but seems to be going it alone with this latest effort, inverting the over-familiar sports mantra encouraging people to be like superstars, or GOATS as they’re now known – Greatest of all time.

In this case it’s a letter from an undeniable GOAT, quarterback Tom Brady, to a rising football star. Brady has the not inconsiderable help of Morgan Freeman.

No idea if Brady can act but Freeman, as we all know, most certainly can. Sports apparel ads inviting people to unleash their inner GOAT have become a tiresome cliche. This is both emotional and refreshing.

MAA creative scale: 8.

