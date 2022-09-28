The&Partnership opens apprenticeship academy in Birmingham

0 Shares Share

The&Partnership and its media agency mSix&Partners are doing their bit for diversity – actually quite a lot – by opening The&Academy in Digbeth, Birmingham.

The new apprenticeship scheme aims to increase diversity in media and advertising industry by bringing opportunities and expert training to young people outside London. Partners are Google, Meta and TikTok. The&Academy was developed with apprenticeship provider Multiverse.

Msix&Partners chair Jess Burley says: “There is an abundance of talent to be found across the country, yet opportunities have not always been evenly spread out. The opening of The&Academy is a milestone event in the West Midlands. It will play a key role in providing the skills, experience and confidence talent need to succeed in the dynamic world of media and advertising.”

West Midland mayor Andy Street, a former boss of John Lewis, says: “I’m delighted to witness the opening of The&Academy – a new and innovative programme opening its doors to young talent from right across Birmingham and the West Midlands. A key part of my mayoral mission is to equip local residents with the skills to succeed in the 21st Century economy and connect them to high quality job opportunities – helping them to thrive in the world of work, enjoy an excellent quality of life and have compelling reasons to stay in our wonderful region.”