The Gate celebrates 150 years in NYC – by apologising to clients who fired it

MSQ’s the Gate is celebrating 150 years in business in New York (it began as Mandel and Frank in 1872, second only to J. Walter Thompson.)

So it’s apologising to all those clients who had the good sense (or not) to fire it in the interim. Scott Paper and Cartier below (at either end of the spectrum) and also Buitoni, Borden Milk, Cunard Cruise Lines and McCormick Spices among others. It still has some left though including State Street Global Advisors, Nasdaq, BHP, Crowdstreet and National Grid.

Husbands of America Group eh? And you thought today’s clients, terrorised by social media, were bad.