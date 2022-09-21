Don't Miss

The Co-op Bank calls out banks that finance climate change

A new campaign from Dentsu Creative lifts the lid on fossil fuel finance with a message about the climate-unfriendly behaviour of many banks — in contrast to the Co-operative Bank, which hasn’t financed fossil fuel production for 20 years.

The ad shows a customer taking money out of an ATM while the walls of the bank crumble away to reveal the journey their bank notes have been on. The currency flutters through scenes of worldwide devastation caused by the fossil fuel industry, before finally being dispensed into the customer’s hands.

 

Deborah Darlington, brand, marketing and communications director at The Co-operative Bank, said: “We want to draw attention to the fact that many people think about what they spend their money on as an ethical choice, but don’t consider who they bank, which is why we’re urging people to withdraw from this and back the sustainable banking movement.”

Sara Pouri, creative director at Dentsu Creative, said: “The message behind this campaign has massive implications for how we all think about banking and its impact on the planet, so we wanted to make sure the creative delivered real impact.”

