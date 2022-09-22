St Luke’s debuts for Mail Group’s i

0 Shares Share

We’ve yet to see anything of note from St Luke’s for the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday but it’s debuting for stablemate the i, highlighting its “open-minded journalism and objective approach to news.”

Better think of something different for big brother then.

The i’s campaign runs across press, digital and Out of Home with the line ‘For Open Minds.’ Initial subjects include Vlad the Impaler and striking (as in withdrawing labour) barristers.

The paper’s MD Richard Thomson says: “We have been impressed with St Luke’s insight and passion for the i brand and we are delighted for them to bring this exciting campaign to life. This is part of a significant growth push for i as we implement a series of digital innovations in the title.”

St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney says: “A standout title like i deserves standout creative. We are thrilled with this new campaign that imaginatively captures the essence of i’s open-minded journalism and brings it to life in a disruptive manner.”

Newspaper campaigns used to the source of much interest, and occasional merriment, not least because the journos could never understand why it took these suited agency characters so long to produce an ad. There were some all-time goodies though.

These don’t quite hit those heights but they’re pretty good. Let’s hope they sustain the i, whose circulation has been slipping.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.