Original Saatchi art collection funds new music talent

Saatchi & Saatchi London is continuing its good work encouraging new talent by hosting the New Creators’ Showcase: Music Edition at its Chancery Lane, London, pub The Pregnant Man, named after the famous ad.

The Showcase kicks off with singer and songwriter Ruti Olajugbagbe on October 5 with further emerging music artists and creators performing on a monthly basis for an audience made up of agents, brands, directors and commissioners.



Interestingly the Showcase is being funded by the sale of works from the agency’s art collection, in storage or displayed in Saatchi offices. The collection, of course, was started by Charles Saatchi who went on to revolutionise the UK market in contemporary art by his ferocious collecting (he’d visit an opening and buy the lot.) The Saatchi Gallery in London, founded by Charles in 1985, remains a worldwide force in art to this day.

Yours truly once had to nurse his (very minor) wounds after entering an office in Charlotte Street and ignoring cries of “mind your head!” One of Charlie’s pictures stuck out from the wall about six inches, situated dangerously close to the doorway. Another of the hazards at Saatchis in those days when there truly was never a dull moment.