Don't Miss

Nike pays tribute to Serena Williams as she bows out in style

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 19 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Wieden + Kennedy Portland and Nike have crafted a fitting tribute to Serena Williams, which was pushed out on social media just moments after her defeat at the US Open on Friday night.

Nike’s line is, “By changing nothing, she changed everything.” Williams herself may even have had a hand in it – she repeated the exact same sentiments in a post-match interview, when she talked about how she got to the top by being herself, despite the criticism she so often attracted.

Nike said: “Serena Williams redefined what it means to be a true champion. Her legacy transcends sport and has inspired generations. We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with her. And, we thank her for all she has done and will do in the future.”

Williams, who is the most tweeted about female athlete of all time, has declared her intention to “evolve” (by which she means retire) from tennis, and will no doubt continue to be a valuable asset to Nike, long after she stops competing.

Her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which mostly backs companies run by people of colour and women, including dating app Bumble, is already very successful. It has so far funded 16 “unicorns” (companies valued at more than $1bn), according to The Observer.

 

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.