Nike pays tribute to Serena Williams as she bows out in style

Wieden + Kennedy Portland and Nike have crafted a fitting tribute to Serena Williams, which was pushed out on social media just moments after her defeat at the US Open on Friday night.

Nike’s line is, “By changing nothing, she changed everything.” Williams herself may even have had a hand in it – she repeated the exact same sentiments in a post-match interview, when she talked about how she got to the top by being herself, despite the criticism she so often attracted.

Nike said: “Serena Williams redefined what it means to be a true champion. Her legacy transcends sport and has inspired generations. We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with her. And, we thank her for all she has done and will do in the future.”

Williams, who is the most tweeted about female athlete of all time, has declared her intention to “evolve” (by which she means retire) from tennis, and will no doubt continue to be a valuable asset to Nike, long after she stops competing.

Her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which mostly backs companies run by people of colour and women, including dating app Bumble, is already very successful. It has so far funded 16 “unicorns” (companies valued at more than $1bn), according to The Observer.