New Commercial Arts debuts for Not On The High Street

Not On The High Street is trying to turn itself into an all-year resource, as opposed to traditional “gifting occasions,” in the debut campaign from New Commercial Arts. The new theme is ‘Celebrate Life.’

Not On The High Street – Celebrate Life from NCA London on Vimeo.

Brand and creative director Lorna Brown says: “Not On The High Street is an iconic British gifting brand and the ultimate destination for today’s gift givers, however big or small. Our new campaign and visual identity celebrate just that.”

NCA artistic director Nici Hofer (there’s a new one) says: “Re-launching Not On The High Street has been a huge amount of fun. Our ‘Celebrate Life’ campaign is a playful homage to all those moments a little gift goes a remarkably long way.”

Bright and breezy, which seems to be à la mode on or off the high street these days.

MAA creative scale; 6.5.