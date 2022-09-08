MSQ launches global multi-platform content offer

0 Shares Share

MSQ, which now describes itself as a “global next generation creative and technology group,” has launched MSQ Global Studios to help advertisers deliver relevant content across the ever-increasing number of media channels.

MSQ Global Studios will be led by MSQ head of dynamic content & production Morgan Cox, based in London. Cox will oversee the day-to-day running of MSQ Global Studios in Europe, with MSQ Studios Asia led by Andy Edmonds, who has joined MSQ from Media.Monks where he was senior regional growth director for APAC.

Edmonds, who has also worked at Havas Media Group in the UK, will lead MSQ Studios’ Singapore hub. MSQ Studios Shanghai will be led by Caroline So and Fili Chung.

MSQ Global Studios’ North America arm, based in New York, will follow.

Cox says: “Every day, marketers are being asked to create more with less. MSQ Global Studios will offer a coherent, global content solution that delivers high levels of creativity at scale, integrating seamlessly within a business’ workflow to deliver tangible benefits in speed, cost-savings and overall performance.”

Asia head Edmonds says: “Connecting local to global, and not the other way round, is crucial if international brands are to truly thrive in Asia, where cultures, languages, nuances and legalities differ so widely. By joining up our creative capabilities and tech with locally driven insights, MSQ Studios will help brands produce thousands of assets at speed, so they can get closer to customers to drive growth.”

All the ad groups is doubling down on production as a growing source of business. Interesting that MSQ has lured Asia boss Edmonds from Sir Martin Sorrell’s Media.Monks, which has hit a few bumps in the road recently.