Mother London’s first work for H&M shows young womanhood like it really is

This work has been a long time coming — Mother won the H&M UK & Ireland at the start of the year — but it’s worth the wait. The launch of the new “Here for it” platform coincides with the start of the new university term and it feels very different from the usual fashion fodder, providing an entertaining view of young British women and their wardrobes.

The campaign is heavy on the content and social media, as you’d expect, but there’s OOH too.

Paulina Kårelius, head of customer activation & marketing H&M UK&I, said: “Being a young woman can feel joyful, vulnerable, powerful – and everything in between. We wanted this work to be an honest window into young womanhood. The Here for It platform talks truthfully about young women’s relationship with fashion – in all its complexity.”

Jess Reynolds, creative director at Mother London, said:“We wanted to capture the truthful interplay between young women and their fashion choices… from nervous first day energy, to attempting ‘smart-casual’ at work, or not feeling ‘done’ until earrings are in, through to the pure unadulterated joy of a compliment from a stranger.”

