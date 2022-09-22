Don't Miss

Mother London’s first work for H&M shows young womanhood like it really is

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 20 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

This work has been a long time coming — Mother won the H&M UK & Ireland at the start of the year — but it’s worth the wait. The launch of the new “Here for it” platform coincides with the start of the new university term and it feels very different from the usual fashion fodder, providing an entertaining view of young British women and their wardrobes.

The campaign is heavy on the content and social media, as you’d expect, but there’s OOH too.

Paulina Kårelius, head of customer activation & marketing H&M UK&I, said: “Being a young woman can feel joyful, vulnerable, powerful – and everything in between. We wanted this work to be an honest window into young womanhood. The Here for It platform talks truthfully about young women’s relationship with fashion – in all its complexity.”

Jess Reynolds, creative director at Mother London, said:“We wanted to capture the truthful interplay between young women and their fashion choices… from nervous first day energy, to attempting ‘smart-casual’ at work, or not feeling ‘done’ until earrings are in, through to the pure unadulterated joy of a compliment from a stranger.”

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.