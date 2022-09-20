Marketing group MSQ reports strong full year growth

0 Shares Share

Marketing group MSQ has capped a good year with 57% revenue growth to £91.3m and EBITDA profit up 51% to £11.4m. MSQ owns The Gate, Walk-In Media and MBAstack plus outposts in North America and the Far East.

CEO Peter Reid says: “The past few years have been hugely successful for MSQ and our latest results are testament to the talent we have across the group and the client-centric joined-up model we have in place.

“Our record new business performance continues, client sentiment remains strong and, with 70% of our top 20 clients now working with more than one part of MSQ, it makes me really optimistic for the future.”

The company claims MSQ is now the UK’s biggest B2B network.

Private equity-backed MSQ was a rumoured suitor for Engine Creative (which went to the bigger Next 15) and is still arguably short on creative firepower although its line-up of specialist agencies appears to have built a sustainable business.

CEO Reid will be aware that such painstaking progress can be put at risk by the wrong, expensive acquisition. It will be interesting to see if MSQ makes a big move this year.