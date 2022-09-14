MAA blast from the past: the first (and best?) iPhone ad

Apple is beginning the annual task of getting us to part with our money for the latest iPhone (14), which, as always, is bigger, better (maybe) and does lots of things you’re never likely to want to do. In the UK all yours for £849.

Apple launched the iPhone, arguably the most transforming invention since ye olde internet, with this in 2007. Featuring some famous phone users.

Since then there have been some terrific, high production iPhone ads, mini-films really. But are any of them better than this? Simplicity works, even in the Apple universe.