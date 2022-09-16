Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Ineos handwash from The&Partnership

The&Partnership doesn’t always get the credit it deserves for trying to up its creative game. The agency is best-known perhaps for its formidable client retention abilities – it recently held on to British Gas creative (which it began handling at the end of the last century) in a repitch against Mother.

Even its work for Toyota, its biggest international account, isn’t as dire as most of its car rivals – car advertising has reached a veritable nadir.

Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos is a giant too, chiefly in the world of industrial chemicals. So it’s a big step to launch a consumer brand against the likes of Unilever’s Dove with its new handwash, a case of a pandemic product seeking new frontiers.

And Jim has spent a bit of money on it. Which surely helps.

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

