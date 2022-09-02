Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Gucci’s homage to Kurbrick

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative, News 4 hours ago 0

We sometimes praise ads here for being “pleasingly bonkers.” Gucci has made a massive business from just that and never more apparent than in this homage to director Stanley Kubrick – 2001, A Clockwork Orange, Eyes Wide Shut et al.

The fashion industry is pretty daft anyway so you may as well tackle it with humour. And, as here, show off your clothes to best advantage.

The end reference to The Shining is brilliant.

Directed by Mert & Marcus, art directed by Christopher Simmonds.

And a reminder of what an almighty pain it can be making commercials – specially good ones.

