Leo Burnett appointed Victorian Plumbing’s first ad agency

Online bathroom retailer Victorian Plumbing has appointed Publicis Groupe’s Leo Burnett as its first creative agency.

There was no formal pitch for the account although the retailer, which has previously done its creative work in house, met with a number of agencies before making a decision.

Leo Burnett will partner with Victorian Plumbing on brand positioning, creative platforms and all upcoming creative campaigns, with the first due to go live before the end of the year. Laurence Llewelyn Bowen has starred in several of their recent TV adverts.

Joe Pascoe, CMO at Victorian Plumbing, said: “We were attracted to Leo Burnett because the work they make appeals to the masses, which is exactly what we want from our creative agency. We can’t wait to get started.”

Carly Avener, managing director at Leo Burnett, said: “As the UK’s largest bathroom retailer, Victorian Plumbing are well-placed to become the destination for your dream bathroom. This ambition perfectly aligns with Leo’s signature populist creativity. We’re excited to work with them to define their positioning and develop standout creative, rooted in an emotional insight.”