Le Truc puts guest excesses on show in Four Seasons ‘Luxury is our love language’ campaign

Publicis’ Le Truc has mined the most outrageous true stories of spoilt guests in a new campaign for Four Seasons Hotels, “Luxury is our love language.”

Whether it’s a snowball fight in your suite, a monogrammed steak and slippers, or just a pony delivered to your room – nothing is too much trouble for the staff at the luxury hotel chain.

First snow

Marc Speichert, chief commercial officer at Four Seasons, said: “Luxury Is Our Love Language is based on our belief that true luxury shouldn’t be impersonal or rigid– rather, it’s about creating a meaningful sense of belonging through acts of unscripted care and the simple elegance of empathy.”

Andy Bird, Founding Partner and Chief Creative Officer, Le Truc, said: “Our role was to reimagine how to convey Four Seasons’ unique approach to hospitality – in a modern fashion, throwing aside the tropes of old luxury… but in a totally unexpected manner.”

Publicis Groupe’s New York-based creative collective is proving to be an interesting option for clients, pulling together talent from across the group and beyond: this campaign was made with Starcom, Publicis Canada and CRM agency Hawkeye Canada

It’s all presented as “acts of unparalleled hospitality in action” and may well appeal to the top 2%, but for everyone else it’s a fun window on the lives of the rich and famous.

Monogram

Special delivery

MAA creative scale: 7.5