Le Truc puts guest excesses on show in Four Seasons ‘Luxury is our love language’ campaign

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 day ago 0

Publicis’ Le Truc has mined the most outrageous true stories of spoilt guests in a new campaign for Four Seasons Hotels, “Luxury is our love language.”

Whether it’s a snowball fight in your suite, a monogrammed steak and slippers, or just a pony delivered to your room – nothing is too much trouble for the staff at the luxury hotel chain.

First snow

Marc Speichert, chief commercial officer at Four Seasons, said: “Luxury Is Our Love Language is based on our belief that true luxury shouldn’t be impersonal or rigid– rather, it’s about creating a meaningful sense of belonging through acts of unscripted care and the simple elegance of empathy.”

Andy Bird, Founding Partner and Chief Creative Officer, Le Truc, said: “Our role was to reimagine how to convey Four Seasons’ unique approach to hospitality – in a modern fashion, throwing aside the tropes of old luxury… but in a totally unexpected manner.”

Publicis Groupe’s New York-based creative collective is proving to be an interesting option for clients, pulling together talent from across the group and beyond: this campaign was made with Starcom, Publicis Canada and CRM agency Hawkeye Canada

It’s all presented as “acts of unparalleled hospitality in action” and may well appeal to the top 2%, but for everyone else it’s a fun window on the lives of the rich and famous.

Monogram 

Special delivery

MAA creative scale: 7.5

 

 

 

 

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

