0 Shares Share

One day they’ll shoot a 90-second epic for KFC in the UK but, until that happy day, the fast food giant and agency Mother have developed an appealingly punkish attitude in shorter spots.

Here’s another one with a new spin on home delivery – it means you can behave badly with a clear conscience.

Would be interesting if KFC unleashed Mother on the good ol’ colonel himself but guess that’s too much to hope for.

MAA creative scale: 7.