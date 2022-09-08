John Lewis uncorks the emotion for all life’s moments with single dad ad

0 Shares Share

Shopping in John Lewis can be a rather chilly experience: it radiates, mostly, efficiency rather than warmth.

Now armed with a new (and painstakingly researched) line – “For all life’s moments’ it’s doubling down on emotion in what looks rather like its famed Christmas ad from adam&eveDDB come early.

The life moments in question feature very young to young children and the effect they have on their sometimes disbelieving parents. In this case it’s a dad on his own, which is actually quite radical in this context.

Verges on the gooey at times but brings it back in the end. Can JL measure up though?

MAA creative scale: 7.5.