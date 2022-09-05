Harbour Collective signs CRM partner Flourish

0 Shares Share

12-strong brand communications collective Harbour has signed new member Flourish as its dedicated CRM agency. Flourish’s clients have included Samsung, Twitch, Coca-Cola and Nissan.

Bristol-based Flourish was founded in 2004 and also has teams in London and Dubai. Harbour’s group of independent agencies work together on multiple shared clients across data and insight, media, content creation, engagement, experience and delivery.

Flourish MD Ian Reeves (second left with Flourish team) says: “We’re genuinely delighted to join Harbour Collective as the group’s CRM specialist agency. Traditionally Flourish and our client partners have been brave and ambitious, and we believe joining Harbour Collective is a reflection of this. As part of a collective we can extend our offering of genuine sector expertise, stand apart from network and integrated agencies and open up a world of further complementary possibilities.”

Harbour founder and managing partner Paul Hammersley says: “The understanding and management of customer journeys and experience are key parts of today’s marketing plans, so it’s essential that we have this capability at the heart of our offering. Flourish are one of the best independent agencies in this space, with an impressive leadership team, a strong client base and an excellent skillset across strategy, creative and media, making them the ideal CRM partner for Harbour Collective.”