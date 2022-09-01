Digitas wins Crocs, JML goes to Wavemaker

0 Shares Share

Publicis’ Digitas has been appointed as footwear company Crocs’ global digital innovation agency. Digitas UK will lead the business in Europe with the UK and Germany the key markets.

Crocs CMO Heidi Cooley says: “What stood out was Digitas’ ability to pair marketplace insights with creativity and a media strategy, then package it all into one cohesive plan that was globally framed, but could be quickly executed at a regionally relevant scale. The ability to be even quicker to market is a key part of our digital growth strategy as we look to accelerate our brand not only in the US, but in core regional markets such as the UK, China, Japan, and Korea.”

WPP’s Wavemaker UK has won the JML media strategy and planning brief. JML sells good via retail video screens. JML chief sales officer Brian Keogh says: “Previously our media planning and buying has been handled by an excellent smaller specialist agency working closely with our in house team. However, as we continue to grow as a company, in a highly competitive market, we wanted to find an agency that could scale with our needs.

“During the pitch process, the Wavemaker team proved itself to be the partner of choice – not only can they offer one agency approach, the team showcased its ability to provide solid strategic consultancy with effective and impactful media planning, buying and activation. We’re looking forward to seeing what our partnership with Wavemaker can deliver.”

Wavemaker has won a string of accounts recently including UK-based Trainline and Amazon’s Audible globally.