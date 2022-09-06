BBDO wins Emmy for heartbreaking Sandy Hook Promise

0 Shares Share

Sandy Hook Promise is a body seeking to reform America’s gun laws, named after the murder of 26 people – 20 young children and six staff – at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012.

Since then, of course, there have been many more such murders in a country which seems to think that semi-automatic weapons are OK.

BBDO New York’s ‘Teenage Dream,’ which has just won the primetime commercial Emmy Award, features the survivors of other school shootings, describing their fractured lives. Directed by Henry-Alex Rubin of Smuggler.

Heartbreaking. BBDO does it justice (something we could do with much more of.)