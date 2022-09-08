Don't Miss

Andrex puppy turns 80 with retro-style FCB ad

This one’s almost like a blast from the past: the Andrex puppy returns (to mark the brand’s 80th birthday) in an ad with actual dialogue! Even if most of it’s with a dog. Thirty seconds of course.

A topical reference (intended or not) might be the gap on the supermarket shelf (occupied by dog.) In Sainsbury’s the other day all the plastic products, like bin and food bags, had disappeared. Has Russia snaffled those too?

From FCB Inferno.

A pleasant change from frenetic Gen Zers gurning at the camera.

MAA creative scale: 7.

