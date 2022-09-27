Accenture Song dramatises world “to do” list

0 Shares Share

Appealing to the world’s leaders with a “to do” list may seem pretty pointless, given what a hapless bunch they seem to be.

It was ever this though, the difference these days is that there seems to be little consensus about the problems they all face.

Project Everyone was set up by British writer Richard Curtis, an incorrigible optimist, in 2017 to promote the UN’s 17 Goals for Sustainable Development and world leaders (including the UK’s new PM Liz Truss who has a few problems of her own) were given a reminder of what they’re supposed to be supporting with this film, part of a wider campaign, from Accenture Song at the recent General Assembly.

Richard Curtis says: “It’s never been more crucial that world leaders and the world at large rallies behind the SDGs (goals.) They are the World’s To Do List – a blueprint for a better world – and it’s time they’re prioritised and leaders come together to get them done.”

Interesting that they’ve chosen Bob Dylan’s ‘Blowin’ in the Wind,’ the ever-enigmatic Dylan didn’t specify, as I recall, what the elusive answer was.

But it’s a nice campaign – let’s hope for the best (fingers and everything else crossed.)

MAA creative scale: 7.5.