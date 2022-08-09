The&Partnership retains British Gas creative but media goes from WPP to OMD

0 Shares Share

Celebrations and commiserations this week: The&Partnership has retained British Gas creative, extending a relationship which began with T&P predecessor CHI & Partners beck in 2003. T&P part owner WPP has, though, lost the substantial media business to Omnicom’s OMD, which pitched against WPP’s MediaCom and IPG’s Mediabrands.

T&P fought off three more than capable agencies for the creative business: AMV BBDO, BBH and Mother, which made it through to the last round. The result is a choker for Mother which has fallen at the last hurdle a couple of times in the last year or so and, arguably, still has an issue persuading establishment accounts that its left field approach is right for them, despite its undoubted success on big clients including IKEA and KFC.

It will be tin hats and back to the trenches for British Gas as it fends off public criticism of escalating energy prices over the next year or two, although much of that is hardly its fault. BG, with government help, has rescued some un-hedged low cost providers taken by surprise by the energy crisis.

T&P recently produced a decent campaign on this very theme, which won’t have done it any harm in the last round of the pitch.