Starbucks shows its softer side with ‘Every table has a story’

Iris has a good track record with Starbucks advertising. It’s “What’s your name?” campaign, telling the story of a transgender person’s name change, took home Gold at Cannes last year and won Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising prize.

This new work, “Every table tells a story,” is less campaigning but still thought-provoking. It positions Starbucks as an inclusive “third space” where all are welcome to sit around and do their own thing as they drink coffee and make use of the free wi-fi.

Eli Vasiliou, group creative director at Iris, said: “Starbucks’ mission is to inspire and nurture the human spirit, one person, one cup and one neighbourhood at a time. This campaign is no exception. At every table, in every store, real life is playing out. Through a cinematic lens, we’ve told the small but powerful story of one inspirational woman, leaving behind a legacy that demonstrates the emotional punch of creative storytelling.”

It’s nicely done and right on brand, if a little bit soppy.

MAA creative scale: 7