St Luke’s beats three to Heathrow account

Under-fire Heathrow airport has appointed St Luke’s as its lead creative agency following a four-way pitch handled by Observatory International. Heathrow’s last major advertising was through Havas.

Heathrow has been widely criticised for post-pandemic baggage handling problems which have resulted in many flights being cancelled and the airport’s capacity limited.

Heathrow head of marketing & customer engagement Meenal Varsani says: “We’re delighted to appoint St Luke’s and looking forward to developing a great partnership with them. They truly demonstrated a deep understanding of our proposition and the complexity of our business and responded with strong proposals to drive our brand and marketing agenda forward.”