Don't Miss

St Luke’s beats three to Heathrow account

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 11 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Under-fire Heathrow airport has appointed St Luke’s as its lead creative agency following a four-way pitch handled by Observatory International. Heathrow’s last major advertising was through Havas.

Heathrow has been widely criticised for post-pandemic baggage handling problems which have resulted in many flights being cancelled and the airport’s capacity limited.

Heathrow head of marketing & customer engagement Meenal Varsani says: “We’re delighted to appoint St Luke’s and looking forward to developing a great partnership with them. They truly demonstrated a deep understanding of our proposition and the complexity of our business and responded with strong proposals to drive our brand and marketing agenda forward.”

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.