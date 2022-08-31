Serena Williams stars for Gatorade – more balls please

0 Shares Share

Serena Williams is leaving the stage after the US Open, hoping for a record-breaking further Grand Slam.

Gatorade, a Williams sponsor, is hymning her achievements here – voiced by Beyonce no less – in a campaign by TBWA/Chiat/Day.

You pretty much know what to expect from these efforts by now. Lots of “purposeful” emotion for starters.

Williams doubtless deserves all the applause but when you watch these sport-based, would-be inspiration stories you do rather wonder if the ad business has succumbed to a Meghan Markle-type view of reality, one populated by idealised celebs. Serena is a friend of Meghan’s, of course.

MAA creative scale: 3.

PS Be nice if she won though.