Saatchi’s tale of two pregnant men

Saatchi & Saatchi has entered the Roe vs Wade abortion rights battle in the US with a re-imagining of its famous ‘Pregnant Man’ ad – ‘Would you be more careful if it was you that got pregnant? – written by Charles Saatchi, no less, back in 1970.

Here’s the original and the new one featuring Us Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

Saatchi CCO Franki Goodwin says, “We should be using every platform we have in the UK to show support for women’s rights as they are rolled back in the US. We are proud to be able to lend this iconic piece of Saatchi creative to highlight the hypocrisy and the regression of the Supreme Court’s decision.”