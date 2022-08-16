Recipe wins New York Bakery from Now

0 Shares Share

RECIPE WINS NEW YORK BAKERY Co. ACCOUNT

? The UK’s No.1 bagel brand has appointed Recipe as their strategic lead agency.

? Recipe won the business following a competitive pitch against incumbent agency Now and Quiet Storm.

The New York Bakery Co. is one of the top 50 FMCG food and drinks brands in the UK.

It has appointed independent creative agency Recipe to lead and steer the brand’s 2023 strategic and creative direction.

Founded in the 1990s, the bagel brand is the flagship brand in the UK of the world’s largest bakery company Grupo Bimbo Ltd. Despite being the market leading bagel brand in the UK, New York Bakery Co. has always had a challenger mindset which has been a cornerstone to its success to date.

Working closely alongside the brand’s other agency partners, Recipe has already begun its strategic planning work.

Christina Honigfort, Head of Marketing New York Bakery Co. said:

“Having met the team at Recipe, I see passion, pride in what they do, and a detailed focus on truly understanding brands which is the foundation for breakthrough strategy and creative. Their fun, creative and bold strategies coupled with a great variety of skills ranging from strategy, creative to in-house production and media expertise, make them a perfect partner for the New York Bakery Co. brand. Having built strong relationships with our other agencies already, I am looking forward to sharing exciting new news.”

Ali Morgan, MD at Recipe said:

“New York Bakery Co. is an incredibly successful brand already. But the team are relentless in their ambition for growth, and we love that. Their passion and energy was palpable and infectious throughout the pitch process and we’re incredibly proud to be given the opportunity to stand on the shoulder of giants and play our part in writing the next chapter in this beloved bagel’s brand story.”

