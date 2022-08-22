Publicis adds to APAC laurels with Standard Chartered win

0 Shares Share

New business seems to have slowed somewhat following the flurry of post-pandemic pitches but Publicis has won more than its fair share over the last couple of years, now landing Standard Chartered AOR creative duties.

The business moves from Omnicom’s TBWA after an 18-year tenure. Leo Burnett will be the lead Publicis agency out of Singapore. Standard Chartered is a substantial bank in Asia. The other agency to pitch was BLKJ Havas in a review led by R3.

Standard Chartered says: “Following a rigorous pitch process to appoint a global creative agency, we have made the decision to award the mandate to Publicis Groupe.

“We are confident that they will be the right partner to take our narrative to the next level, by pushing our creative and digital boundaries.”

Publicis says: “It’s refreshing to be given the opportunity to work with a brand with such a purposeful belief, which was so clearly reflected in all the people that we met through this process.”

TBWA says: “We are extremely proud of our long-standing relationship with Standard Chartered and TBWA’s role in creating, developing and executing ‘Here for Good,’ the bank’s aspirational brand promise, which has been central to Standard Chartered’s business and brand transformation for over a decade.”

Despite the Covid-induced slowdown in China APAC accounts are becoming ever-more important to the big agency groups and Publicis has a good record in the region with recent creative and media account wins.