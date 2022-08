0 Shares Share

Agency Forever Beta is now on the Peperami case and its strategy is “the human truth that everyone needs to let their hair down, celebrate with spontaneity and rip up the rule book.”

To which end they hijacked the wedding of a couple from Leeds.

Here’s the happy couple.

A not-so-surprisng wedding guest

No idea what they’re doing here.

Whatever next? A Peperami funeral?