Paris Hilton isn’t a hotelier any more but here she is in Hilton’s new ‘For the Stay’ campaign, complete with a modest entourage.

You could have a lot of fun with Paris one way or the other – heaven knows what some UK agencies would have suggested in the past – but TBWA/Chiat/Day plays it straight here.

Shame. But it’s not the worst hotel campaign.

MAA creative scale: 6.