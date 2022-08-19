Don't Miss

Paddy Power ups its creative game in Droga5’s new ad

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 18 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Gambling companies are coming under increased fire for bad practice – Ladbrokes’ owner Entain was fined £17m this week – but their advertising seems to keep getting better.

Maybe it’s a last hurrah before the regulators get heavy, but Ladbrokes is MAA pick of the week, and this playful spot for Paddy Power from Droga5 London is just as good. It stars Peter Crouch, now something of a national treasure, dramatizing his zeal and passion for football and displaying a talent for self-deprecation.

Traktor’s direction brings a colourful and witty edge to Droga5’s first spot for the brand, which randomly makes references to movies like Dirty Dancing and American Beauty, and does a good job of getting viewers excited about football without taking it too seriously.

Paddy Power brand and marketing director Michelle Spillane said:  “We’re not just a football brand, we’re an entertainment brand so a shot of nostalgic movie tropes was exactly the vibe we were after. We want to see punters spit out their crisps when they see it for the first time in their local.”

MAA creative scale: 8

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.