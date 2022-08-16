Old El Paso appoints VCCP to handle international creative and strategy brief

0 Shares Share

VCCP’s new business machine continues to run effectively – the agency recently won Virgin Media and Sage, and has now triumphed in a three-way pitch for General Mills’ Old El Paso brand, which it will handle across key markets including the UK, France and Australia.

The account will be run from London, and the first work for the Mexican-inspired food brand will go live globally in January 2023, continuing the long-running “Make some noise” platform.

Old El Paso, which recently worked with Grey London in the UK, has already signed up as a Team GB sponsor for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Berengere Dupui, international business unit director, Old El Paso, said: “Although Old El Paso is a brand that has a history reaching back over 100 years, there is an exciting opportunity to go beyond a leader within World Food’s and establish the brand a top 10 family favourite. Throughout the pitch process, the VCCP team demonstrated an ability to be a true partner in understanding our strategic need to cut through a cluttered market and we look forward to working in partnership with them moving forward.”