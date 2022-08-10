Don't Miss

O2 and easyJet find new ways to keep holidaymakers happy

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 day ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

With airport disruptions ongoing, this campaign could be a victim of its own success. O2 and VCCP have set up a very inviting “Roam Freely” lounge at Gatwick airport, where holidaymakers can have a drink, sit around in deckchairs, and put the kids on bean bags in the Disney+ room.

It’s open until 30th September for O2 Priority members (and any friends and family members they are travelling with). As an added bonus, Priority members are also being offered free lounge access at airports globally if their flights are delayed by 60 minutes or more.

Daryn Lawrence, creative director at VCCP London, said: “Instead of airports being a place to begrudge we thought we’d flip the script and allow O2 customers to embrace the magic of travel right at the start with a relaxing lounge, equipped with everything needed to kickstart that holiday feeling. O2 is all about cost-free, hassle free travel and our Lounge is the perfect extension of the Roam Freely promise.”

VCCP has also come up with a novel approach for easyJet, putting together a partnership with Spotify to recommend travel destinations based on your listening habits. The “Listen and book” microsite will be promoted with a campaign across Europe, building on the “nextGen” easyJet positioning.

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.