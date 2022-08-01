Don't Miss

Nike has its moment too as England “lionesses” win Euros

England’s “lionesses” duly delivered, winning the 2022 Euros and validating some at least of the hype heaped upon them by sponsors, brands rowing in on the tournament and broadcaster the BBC.

Fair do’s, the men’s team haven’t won anything in nearly 70 years. As always with these things Nike managed to eclipse the official sponsors as Chloe Kelly’s (shirtless) winning goal celebration zoomed around the world.

A curmudgeon might say that a mid-weight men’s Championship team would have beaten both these team, in its brutish way.

Unless, of course, the gals scored first. In which case the boys might have been distracted.

