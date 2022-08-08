New Commercial Arts wins Redefine Meat’s 3-D printed steaks

0 Shares Share

New Commercial Arts has won some interesting (and substantial) accounts since it was formed at the height of the pandemic but none quite as interesting as Redefine Meat, purveyors of plant-based protein including 3-D printed steaks.

The Israel-based company, which recently completed a round of funding, initially appointed NCA to handle its UK launch and has now awarded the UK agency international duties. It is launching in Europe and the US. Redefine Meat has recently made significant inroads into the restaurant sector.

NCA CEO James Murphy says: “Redefine is a total game-changer and we’re very excited to be working with them.”