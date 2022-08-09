New Commercial Arts launches new Royal Enfield global contender Hunter 350

0 Shares Share

Royal Enfield motorcycles, a global brand, are now made in Chennai, India although the name harks back to the days when the north London suburb engineered all sorts of stuff, not least Lee Enfield rifles.

It was one of New Commercial Arts’ earliest clients and NCA is handling the launch of the Hunter 350, in all media including TV, social, digital and Out of Home. ‘A shot of motorcycling’ presents the Hunter as a lifestyle brand, intended to get younger folk back on two punchy wheels. ‘A shot’ is intended to attract all those Instagrammers.

NCA CCO Ian Heartfield says: “Forget about the old guys in their Belstaffs, this is about wearing what you like, standing out from the crowd, looking like you could be on the front cover of a fashion mag, while having the time of your life on two wheels, not four.”

The music’s good too.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.