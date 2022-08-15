MullenLowe wins Co-op customer content and digital

0 Shares Share

MullenLowe Group has won a place on the Co-op roster to handle customer content and digital alongside creative agency Lucky Generals. MullenLowe will lead all digital and content planning and execution for campaigns and ecommerce across Food, Insurance, Funeralcare, Legal and Membership.

MullenLowe replace Kin+Carta and The River Group. Dentsu handles Co-op media.

Co-op director of customer proposition and communications Mel Matson says: “We’re thrilled to announce our new partnership with Mullenlowe Group and are excited to see them bring to life what the Co-op has to offer. It’s clear that Mullenlowe share the same values and principles as Co-op, and we’re both committed in ensuring that we continue to make a difference for our customers, members and communities.

“The way in which people are shopping has changed a lot over the last few years and as it continues to evolve, we need to make sure we’re leveraging the Co-op brand and products to the right audience, in the right place and at the right time. I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all of the agencies involved in the pitch process, many of whom we have built longstanding partnerships with, and a big thanks to K&C and The River Group for all their hard work and passion over the years.”

MullenLowe Profero CEO Peter Moody says: “We’ve been holding out for a national treasure brand that fits with our shared values for some time, and I can’t think who better to be partnering with than Co-op in this space.”