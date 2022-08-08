Mother’s Niki Garner moves to ITV Creative as director of the in-house agency

0 Shares Share

ITV’s in-house ad agency has not so far had the impact of the Channel 4 and BBC teams, but the appointment of Mother’s Niki Garner as director of ITV Creative could signal a new era for the broadcaster.

Garner was at Mother for more than 12 years, and most recently held the title “joint head of Mothering,” with a focus on the agency’s culture, talent, and DE&I programme. She also worked on clients including Ikea, Samsung, Diageo, PG Tips and Debenhams.

Garner replaces Matt Scarff, who recently went freelance after nine years in the job.

She said: “Mother has been my home for a large chunk of my life, I’m leaving with many, many happy memories and 12 years’ experience building brands in weird and wonderful ways – moving to ITV Creative will let me put those skills to good use on a brand that I love. It’s going to be a journey filled with drama, comedy, factual, entertainment, a healthy dose of reality, plus some lovely people in Jane and the team at ITV.”

Jane Stiller, CMO of ITV, said: ”Niki is a brilliant leader with a track record of delivering highly effective, brave creative work which changes people’s behaviour and delivers great business results. ITV is famous for amazing creative campaigns which reflect and shape popular culture and Niki is exactly the right person to lead our in-house team into the future.”