Mayor’s love letter to London shows the city as a cheap date

As we enter the bank holiday weekend, the Mayor of London’s team is stepping up the marketing effort to present London in an emotional and (their words) “poetic” way, in the form of a love letter to the city, spoken over a montage of footage from around the capital.

Instead of targeting tourists, this effort plugs in to Londoners’ love of their own city, and is backed up by lots of information about ways to enjoy the capital for free.

Advertising investment appears to be paying off for London. Last year’s “Let’d do London” campaign apparently brought in an additional £81m in spending and 330,000 overnight visitors to the capital.

This ad is by Weber Shandwick, and as a creative effort it’s not outstanding, but the focus on free activities is well timed.

MAA creative scale: 5.5