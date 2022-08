MAA blast from the past: true eloquence from Brad and Dan

0 Shares Share

The other day we noted the almost complete absence of dialogue from today’s ads – the main reason, perhaps, why ads aren’t funny any more.

Back to 2011 then for Fosters’ Brad and Dan, dealing with a tricky emotional issue as only Aussies can (or could.)

From adam&eveDDB.

What’s to be frightened about?