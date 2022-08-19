Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Ladbrokes 'Rocky' from Neverland

Should agencies do gambling ads? Most of them do – adam&eveDDB studiously declined although it does handle the National Lottery (worth more too.)

Most agencies work on the barrister ‘taxi rank’ principle, you take on the next case (money allowing of course) regardless.

Neverland has made a big impact in its short life, largely through its big budget work for Labrokes although it’s had other winners too. And this remastered Sly Stallone number certainly has impact, even if you think Labrokes’ ‘We Play Together’ is a touch disingenuous.

