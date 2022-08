0 Shares Share

M&S is now producing much of its advertising in-house – usually a recipe for disaster unless you’re Specsavers – and here’s what could have been a very long three and a half minutes telling us to eat (M&S food) more healthily.

But that man of the moment former footballer Ian Wright steers it home with aplomb. Wrighty, fresh from his stint as an honorary pundit for the women’s Euros, really does have the common touch.

Might actually do some good for fat Britain (as well as M&S.)