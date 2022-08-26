MAA Ad of the Week: Dairylea by VCCP

0 Shares Share

This, as my colleague Emma Hall remarked, could be back to the Seventies – but in a good way.

Economical, well-written and acted (kids) and making the point – which most of VCCP’s work for Mondelez exemplifies, especially for Cadbury. With dialogue, how great is that?

Looks as though the UK is heading back to the Seventies at the moment but in a very bad way with soaring inflation, strikes all over the place and a clueless government.

But that benighted decade was a vintage one for advertising and VCCP, at least, still has many of those too often unremarked craft skills.