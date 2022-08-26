Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Dairylea by VCCP

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative, News 11 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

This, as my colleague Emma Hall remarked, could be back to the Seventies – but in a good way.

Economical, well-written and acted (kids) and making the point – which most of VCCP’s work for Mondelez exemplifies, especially for Cadbury. With dialogue, how great is that?

Looks as though the UK is heading back to the Seventies at the moment but in a very bad way with soaring inflation, strikes all over the place and a clueless government.

But that benighted decade was a vintage one for advertising and VCCP, at least, still has many of those too often unremarked craft skills.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.